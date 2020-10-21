Shirley Rita O'Brien



Naples - We would like to lovingly remember our remarkable Aunt Shirley Rita O'Brien. The best Aunt in the world. Shirley Murphy O'Brien ,97, of Naples, Florida (Chicago) passed away peacefully on October 12th ,2020 surrounded by family. Shirley was predeceased by the love of her life ,John J O'Brien and her sister Phyllis Carey. Shirley is survived by many nieces and nephews. Dawn Wasserman,Phyllis Turnelius, the late Maureen Cary(Noel Enriquez) ,Barbara Ryan, Meribeth Griffith(Allen), Bill Granville (Carey), Chuck Doyle(Mary) Along with many great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Memorial service will be held this Friday, October 23rd,2020, 2pm at San Marco Catholic Church,851 San Marco Rd. Marco Island, Florida. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or The Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store