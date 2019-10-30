Services
Naples, Florida - Sidney Kleiner was born in East Orange, NJ, on August 6, 1931 to Arnold and Lillian Kleiner. He passed away on October 5, 2019 at his home in Naples, FL.

Sid enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952. He was stationed in Hawaii and Alaska. He married Trudy Laufer in 1951. During his service and after he was a professional guitar player. As a musician, he worked in New Jersey, New York, and Southwest Florida.

Sid was a man of many talents. He owned and operated the House of Guitars in Califon, NJ, Sid Kleiner Insurance Agency, and Garden State Music. He sold his businesses in 1976 and brought his musical talents to Naples, FL. Sid entertained in many of the hotels, country clubs and private parties in Southwest Florida. For many years, he and his wife, Trudy, operated Five Star Entertainment, an entertainment booking agency. Sid established a nonprofit organization to help Jewish men and women in prison around the US, mentoring them to become better citizens on the outside.

Sid leaves behind Trudy, his wife and partner of 68 years, three children, David Kleiner (Liz Pagan), Sara Kleiner (Sam LaDuca), Mark Kleiner (Taty) and three grandchildren, Joshua Kleiner, Leah Kleiner Popola and Aaron Kleiner.

Sid was interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery with full military honors. A celebration of his life is being planned for a future date.

Donations can be made in his name to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL.34105, (239) 261-4404.

Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
