|
|
Sofia Glinos
Naples - Sofia Glinos 55, of Naples passed away on September 2, 2019 at Avow Hospice surrouded by her adoring family.
Sofia was born in Pennsauken NJ. in 1964. She later moved to Florida in 1988.
The loves of her life were her two children Christopher Edward James Velez (Yesy) and Estathia Katina Velez (Thomas) as well as her three grandaughters Charlotte Rose, Violet Elizabeth and Stella Christinia.
Sofia always said her greatest achievement in life were her children. She had a passion for life with her playful wit and vivacious laugh.
Sofia was survived by her siblings Katina Kapayiannidis (Alex) and Niko Glinos (Maribel). As well as many loving neices and nephews.
Sofia is being cremated and there will be a gathering in celebration of her life Saturday the 7, 5:00 pm at Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House, 1095 Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to Avow Hospice in honor of Sofia.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019