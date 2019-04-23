Services
SEAVER FUNERAL SERVICE, INC.
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV 24740
(304) 425-2282
Sonja Carter
Sonja Carter
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SEAVER FUNERAL SERVICE, INC.
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV 24740
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
SEAVER FUNERAL SERVICE, INC.
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV 24740
Sonja C. Carter passed away in Bonita Springs, Florida, on April 17, 2019. She was born in Beckley, West Virginia, the daughter of William and Mae Carper. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, C. Thomas Carter of Princeton, West Virginia, who passed away December 26, 1977, and Luther Eugene

Carter, a retired Navy

Commander, of Naples, Florida and formerly of Ripley, Mississippi, who passed away on March 27, 2011. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Lucinda Dobrynski (husband James) of New Hartford, Connecticut. Special thanks for the loving care provided to Sonja are extended to her longtime friends, Charmaine and the late Dr. James E. Powers of Naples, Florida, and to the Hope hospice team for the excellent care provided. Sonja was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, a 1952 graduate of Concord College, and a graduate of West Virginia University, with additional postgraduate work at Northwestern University and the University of Tennessee. She taught at Iaeger High School and Bramwell High School before coming to Concord University in 1956. She retired in 1992 as a Professor of Business, Emerita. The well-known Concord teacher in the business education community and the community at large was named West Virginia's Outstanding Business Educator, Concord Professor of the Year, and recipient of Woodrow Wilson High School Golden Eagle Award. She chaired the Mercer County Technical Education Center Advisory Board, was a lay member of the West Virginia State Bar's Legal Ethics Committee, and served on the Princeton Community Hospital Board. While at Concord, she served as a member of the Concord Foundation board, the steering committee for the Concord Quest for Excellence campaign, the

Concord Alumni Association's Presidents Club, and many other college and community committees. While at

Concord, she was sponsor of the Alpha Chi honor society and Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Sonja has served as

president and treasurer of the West Virginia Business Education Association and was active in the Southern and National Business Education Associations. She authored many textbooks and workbooks for college students regarding business machines. She also served as a business

education specialist for the West Virginia State Department of Education. Sonja was an avid golfer and made headlines when she had a hole in one two years in a row while

playing in tournaments both locally and in Florida. She was often featured in the local newspapers as a model for Town 'n Tweed and in the Bluefield Country Club's fall

fashion shows. Sonja influenced many lives through her warm

heartedness, laughter and positive attitude. She will be missed. Prior to her passing, she was a member of the Quail Creek Country Club, having been active in golf and tennis. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, WV. Burial will follow at Oakwood Park Cemetery in Princeton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the service hour on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online

condolences may be made at www.seaverfuneralservice.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
