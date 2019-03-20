Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
View Map
Sophie Wlassich M.D.

Sophie Wlassich M.D. Obituary
Sophie Wlassich MD

Naples, FL

Dr. Sophie Wlassich quietly passed away on March 15, 2019 after 99 full years. She lived in Old Naples and enjoyed the flowers on Third Street South and watching dolphins from the Naples pier. Dr Sophie, as everyone knew her, was born in Hungary. At the age of 30 she immigrated through Ellis Island into the USA with a suitcase and $5 in her pocket. She worked for a time in Bar Harbor, Maine and completed her physician's residency in Kansas City, Missouri. In time, she and her husband settled in Rhode Island where she had a solo practice in Pediatrics for 43 years. She had families with second and third generation children return to her. Dr Wlassich was active all her life, playing tennis and horseback riding well into her 70s,

competing in events and winning ribbons. She is survived by her children, Marilyn and John. She will be remembered this Friday, March 22, at the Fuller Funeral home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Visitation is 2 - 4 pm, followed by a service and catered reception at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Naples, 370 Airport-

Pulling Road N. Naples, FL 34104. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
