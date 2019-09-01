Resources
Spencer Serban


1992 - 2019
Spencer Serban Obituary
Spencer Serban

Naples - Spencer Serban 12/07/1992-07/21/2019

Spencer found peace on July 21st 2019. He was a kind, sweet soul who will be greatly missed. Spencer spent 4 years with U.S. Navy aboard the USS George Washington as an E3 stationed in Japan. Spencer loved Japan and all his travels. He was a loving uncle to Lucy, and a friend to all he met. He is survived by his mother, Theresa Owens-Beach; his step father, Darvin Beach; his father, Les Serban; his sister, Skylar Serban; and his niece, Lucy Serban; his brother, Dathan Beach; his grandparents, Jim & Ann Willingham; his great grandfather, Robert Newsome; and his best friend, Eric Sullivan. He will be greatly missed forever. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
