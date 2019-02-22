|
|
Stanley F. North, (Stan)
Naples, FL
Stanley F. North, (Stan) passed away on January 18, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida at the age 86. Stan is survived by his wife, Barbara (Firsching) of 64 years and children, Carol Peterson, Susan Green (John) Ken North (Charlene) and Sue North. He is preceded in death by their son, Donald. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Michelle, Aaron, Uriah, Rebecca, Ben, Stephanie, Samantha and Joey and twelve Great Grandchildren.
Stan was born on December 31, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to Henry and Sara North. He graduated from Olney HS in 1950. Stan enlisted in the US Navy in April of 1951, where he served for 5 years. He married his sweetheart, Barbara on June 26th, 1954. After raising their family, Stan and his bride moved to Marco Island, Florida in 1984. He delivered the Marco Eagle paper. He worked for United Church for 16 years and also worked at St Mark's Episcopal Church for 32 years as Sexton and bookkeeper.
A Celebration of Stan's life will be held on March 2, 2019 at St Mark's Episcopal Church, Collier Blvd. Marco. Service will be held at 11:00 AM with a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stan's memory can be made to St Mark's Church or Avow Hospice in Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019