Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
The First Presbyterian Church
9751 Bonita Beach Road
Bonita Springs, FL
Interment
Following Services
the Meditation Garden
Stella Earlywine Obituary
Stella Earlywine

Naples - Stella C. Earlywine , age 98, passed on June 22, 2019. Stella was predeceased by Ora W. Earlywine, her beloved husband of 58 years. They originally resided in Aurora, Ohio and retired to the Worthington Country Club prior to their move to Bentley Village in 1999.

Mrs. Earlywine was a graduate of Kent State University. She was formerly employed in the Finance Department of Samuel Moore and Co., and the Eaton Corporation for 35 years.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held in the Chapel of The First Presbyterian Church, 9751 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place immediately following in the Meditation Garden. Family will receive friends at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Bentley Village Foundation 701 Bentley Dr. Suite 400, Naples, FL 34110. Attention: Diane McNulty. Memorial donations may also be made to Avow Hospice Foundation, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019
