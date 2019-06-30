|
Stephen Elwood
Naples - Stephen Elwood, 55, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 21st, 2019 due to complications from diabetes. Born May 31, 1964, he was the son of Lorraine and Leonard 'Fritz' Elwood. He was a Florida native that spent most of his life in Naples.
He attended Naples Christian Academy, Graduating in 1982. In his youth he was an active member of the Boys Scouts, becoming an Eagle Scout that same year. He was a graduate of the New York Culinary Institute of America. Beginning his career at the Ritz Carlton, he was the Executive Corporate chef of Jock and Jill's based in Atlanta. He was also a chef at JW Marriott Marco Island Resort, Windermere Country Club in Naples and most recently was a Corporate Chef for the Hertz Corporate Offices in Estero.
Survived by a brother, Kurt Elwood, sister Terry Demere, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. He loved his family deeply and was know to brag on their accomplishments. He is also survived by Arlen and Mark Caglioti, they grew up with Elwood and called him their second dad.
Known simply as 'Elwood', he had hundreds of friends, was very much loved and will be sorely missed.
There will be a private service for his family and a public Celebration of Life at Paddy Murphy's, 457 5th Ave S on Friday June 28th from 5:30 to 9pm. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 30, 2019