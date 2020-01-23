|
Stephen M Raynor
Bonita Springs - Stephen M. Raynor, age 81, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at NCH Baker Hospital, Naples, Florida.
He was born October 17, 1938 in Bay Shore, NY son of the late Myron S. Raynor Sr. and Helen (Burns) Raynor. Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Myron Stuart Raynor Jr.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara I. Raynor of Bonita Springs, FL. and his son, Colin D. Raynor of Holbrook, NY.
Raised in the Islip, Brightwaters, NY area, he settled to raise his own family in nearby East Islip, NY prior to relocating to Florida in 2005.
During this time he was Co-owner of Bay Shore Lumber Company and later on moving into the wholesale lumber industry.
Having been an all-county basketball star during his Bay Shore High School days class of 1957, his love of all sports continued especially for his NY Giants Football and Yankees Baseball. After high school he attended Dean Junior College Franklin, MA followed by Ryder College, Trenton, NJ.
Steve enjoyed boating on the Great South Bay, ultimately heading to the Fire Island Beaches. He joined Lions International in 1969 and was recognized for 50 years of service in this organization.His larger than life personality and never-ending jokes will be missed.Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020