Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
Stephen Alter
He lived his life to the fullest every day.

November 5th, 1938- February 7th,2019

Steve lived on Macro Island for the past 23 years with his wife. He was born in the Boston, lived in Revere, Malden, Peabody and

Middleton Massachusetts before moving to Marco Island Florida. Married to Aren Lillian Brustin for over 58 years and had two Children, Keith Alter and Jodi Inangelo.

Steve was co-founder of Alternative Solutions Inc, a healthcare staffing company, he and his family ran from 1982 until 2019. Steve served in the Airforce from 1955-1959. He has served on the BOD at the Plantation for many years and was a member of the JCMI.

His "claim to Fame" to himself, friends and family was his cooking. He prided himself not only in feeding everyone but made sure it was of the upmost to his standards. After many years of this he produced and gave out to his family the

ultimate gift, his first printed cook Book. To this day his

children and grandchildren are now producing dishes from this.

Survived by his wife Aren Alter of Marco Island, Son Keith Alter and wife Toniann, Daughter Jodi Inangelo and

husband John of North Andover Mass, grandchildren Joshuah,

Garrett, Codey and Rebecca Alter, Alex and Rachel Inangelo. Other survivors include his brother Fred (Rosalie) Alter and Robert (Suzanne) Alter and Judd Alter. Steve is predeceased by his parents Fay and Murray Alter.

He was also a proud Great Grandfather.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ,



11 AM Graveside service on Sunday 2/10/2019 at Marco Island Cemetery.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019
