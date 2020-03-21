|
|
Stephen Robert Hall
October 14, 1956 -
February 23, 2020
Stephen Robert (Steve) Hall, 63, formerly of Naples, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was the son of Leslie Hall and Caryll Hall of Delray Beach, FL. Born in New York, he was raised and schooled in Fort Lauderdale, FL before joining the United States Air Force in 1975 and serving 6 years at Barksdale Airforce Base in Louisiana.
He attended both Louisiana University and Southern Illinois University where he studied Professional Aviation and Data Processing, both of which he continued to pursue throughout his personal and professional careers. In the Air Force, he was an Avionics Communications System Specialist. Upon leaving the Air Force in 1981, his career path focused on Electronic Technology and Engineering.
He moved to Naples, FL in 1989 where he lived and worked for 25 years, most recently as Technology Manager for the School Board of Collier County, where he worked for 16 years before moving to Hayesville, NC in 2018 and working for Moog, Inc.
He is preceded in death by his father Leslie Hall, Sr. of Delray Beach, FL. He is survived by his loving partner of 19 years, Sherri May, mother Caryll Hall, brother Leslie Hall, sister TerriAnn (Peter) Stocker sister Christine (David) Hall and nieces/nephews Holly, Shelly, Valerie, Matthew, Mark, Brandy, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Ashley and Logan.
Steve learned to fly at the age of 15 and continued to fly his entire life. He was a member of the Fort Myers Flying Club, Gulf Coast Orchid Alliance, Naples Motorcycle Cruisers, Experimental Aircraft Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He also was a certified scuba diver, avid snow skier, golfer and accomplished photographer.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at an undetermined later date due to the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you donate to your local veteran's group.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020