Stephen Rudolf Bomer



StephenRudolf Bomer age 72, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born and raised in Naples, Fl., he lived his whole life here with the exception of the 3 years spent serving his country with the United States Army.



He was with the 82nd Airborne in the states and with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He loved to fish, hunt, cook, and have fun. In his later years he loved to collect and trade a variety of items and spent time with his friends and family.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years and 9 months Nancy, their three daughters, Tiffany(Daniel), Carrie(Joseph), and Stephanie(Jamie), 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Brittany(Bobby), Wesley, Briana(Allen), Cheyenne, Michael(Dawn),Dakota and Trenten, and 6 great-grandchildren, Stephen, Israel, Madison, Neveah, Jade, and Dominik.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf Bomer and Winifred Storter Bomer.



Celebration of Life TBA









