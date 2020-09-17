1/1
Stephen Rudolf Bomer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Rudolf Bomer

StephenRudolf Bomer age 72, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born and raised in Naples, Fl., he lived his whole life here with the exception of the 3 years spent serving his country with the United States Army.

He was with the 82nd Airborne in the states and with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He loved to fish, hunt, cook, and have fun. In his later years he loved to collect and trade a variety of items and spent time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years and 9 months Nancy, their three daughters, Tiffany(Daniel), Carrie(Joseph), and Stephanie(Jamie), 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Brittany(Bobby), Wesley, Briana(Allen), Cheyenne, Michael(Dawn),Dakota and Trenten, and 6 great-grandchildren, Stephen, Israel, Madison, Neveah, Jade, and Dominik.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf Bomer and Winifred Storter Bomer.

Celebration of Life TBA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved