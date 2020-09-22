1/
Stephen "Steve L. Kieselhorst
Stephen "Steve L. Kieselhorst

Naples - Stephen L.(Steve) Kieselhorst, Age 90 years Naples, FL, (formerly of Minneapolis, MN)

Survived by wife of 60+years, Frances Kieselhorst; brothers Henry Kieselhorst, Roseville, MN and James (Claudia) Kieselhorst, Bonita Springs,FL/Port Clinton,OH; daughter Linda Lipps (Peter Musser) Petaluma, CA.; grandson Aaron Lipps Haggerty (Vlada) Los Angeles, CA.; former daughter-in-law Gail Carlson Johnson (Larry) Eagan, MN; brothers-in-law George Hnasko (Karen), Brown Deer, WI and Richard Hnasko, Minneapolis, MN; much loved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved son, Stephen Jr.; parents Rose and Russell Kieselhorst; sister Robin Kieselhorst Sandin; brother Daniel Kieselhorst; and dear in- laws George and Madeline Hnasko and Larry Hnasko (Candy).

No service is planned in Naples, FL. Service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN (date to be determined).

Memorials preferred to: Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, Steve Kieselhorst Jr.

endowed scholarship, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN 55987

Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
