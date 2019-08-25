|
|
Stephen Taber Hood
Naples - It is with great sadness for us to announce that Stephen Taber Hood passed away on August 13, 2019 from complications of a stroke he suffered in 2015. At age 31 years old, his life was dramatically altered, due to a life changing brain condition. Devastating as this was, Stephen met each and every challenge with dignity, never complaining, and accepting the life presented to him. Stephen was born in 1948 in Alabama. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1972. He received his Bachelor's degree in secondary education from Florida
International University, teaching high school in Immokalee, FL from 1976-1980. Stephen was married to the love of his life Joani, for 44 years. He had a great passion for music and was in a band "The Checkmates" in his youth, playing guitar. Additionally, he was ZZ Tops number one fan! Stephen and Joani's love for animals, especially dogs, was tremendous, rescuing over ten. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Stephen is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his wife Joani, his brother, David, sisters-in-law Jackie Alterman (Steve), Jill Stephenson (Mike), and niece Sarah Pizana (Daniel). Memorial donations in Stephen's memory can be made to Humane Society Naples, 370 Airport-Pulling Road North, Naples, FL 34104 or www.hsnaples.org. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019