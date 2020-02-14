|
Stephen Toadvine III
Naples - Stephen P. Toadvine III made his final "take off" on Febraury 10, 2020 after a long and eventful life. Son of Stephen P. Toadvine II and Margeline Parmenter Toadvine, he was born in Syracuse, New York on October 17, 1930. He had an older sister, Martha Louise, who pre-deceased him. He attended The Peddie School and upon receiving an NROTC scholarship, enrolled in Tufts University. He was elected the student mayor of Tufts, the symbolic keeper of college spirit, after a three-day contest of "madness and mayhem" in his junior year. After graduation and commissioning, he began training as a naval aviator.
Steve served as a carrier-based attack pilot with VA 105 during the Cold War period after the Korean conflict and was a Centurion on the Bennington CVA20. In 1958, he left the service and married his life teammate Harriet Ann Johnson, a union that would last 61 years. Little did they realize the degree of challenges they would face together as Steve became a corporate nomad and Harriet became a mother, home decorator, volunteer and world-class cook.
Steve earned an MBA at the Stern School of NYU on the GI Bill at night. The couple welcomed Sarah Lamont Toadvine and Charles Stephen Toadvine into their lives while living in their first home on Dellwood Road in Bronxville, NY. Steve went on to work for Smith Corona in Acquisitions and Mergers, and then for Xerox Corporation as Branch Manager for twelve years. After Xerox, he engaged in senior level management assignments at Taylor Instruments, Bausch and Lomb, and General Instruments. He eventually became president of Versitron and chairman and CEO of Shielding Systems Corporation.
Steve retired from business and began a second career as an adjunct professor in the Graduate Business School at Johns Hopkins University while running a consultancy practice as SPT Associates. Lastly but most rewardingly, Steve was invited to join Smurfitt Graduate School of University College Dublin as a visiting professor for each fall semester from 1999-2004.
Steve enjoyed golf, bridge, paddle tennis, and volunteerism during his leisure time. He acquired the family's Cape Cod home, for the annual summer retreat, in 1963. The Wianno Club in Osterville, and golf clubs during the winter months, were important social outlets. On Cape Cod, Steve was a proud member of The Circulating Library for gentlemen's bridge, and a competitor and long-term committee member of the Cape Cod Indian Summer Golf Tournament. Two holes-in-one and an Albatross during competitions and long term associations were highlights.
As empty-nesters, Steve and Harriet enjoyed Christmas vacations and cruising with a "bucket-list" in mind. In 1995 Harriet and Steve became Florida residents and after three moves settled at Moorings Park in Naples. They enjoyed memberships at Naples Yacht Club, Hole in the Wall and Royal Poinciana Golf Club. Steve also enjoyed the Forum Club of Southwest Florida.
After a poor start with a dysfunctional family, Steve had a wonderful life with Harriet, Sarah, Charles and a number of close friends. Not to be forgotten was the comradeship of seven Labrador retrievers and Eliza, his therapy dog. A lifetime of memories, happy stories and sharing a love of history with Harriet made for a "life well-lived".
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ 08520.
Services for Mr. Toadvine will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020