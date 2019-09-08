|
|
Steve J. "Sonny" Szittai
Naples - Steve J Szittai Jr (Sonny) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Naples with his loving wife Rita at his side. Steve was born in Barberton, Ohio in 1931 to Steve and Victoria Szittai, after graduating from Indiana University he served during the Korean War in Texas then returned to Northeastern Ohio to run his family business and start a family. He married his sweet heart Rita Paridon in May of 1957, Steve was a devoted family man with three children, he raised his family in Doylestown near his family business in the Barberton- Norton area. In 1983 he sold his business and relocated to Naples, Florida where he enjoyed his golden years with his family and close friends. Steve was a devoted Catholic at St Peter and Paul's Church in Ohio and later at St. Peter the Apostle's church in Naples. Steve worked part time during his retirement selling real estate in the Glades area where he and Rita lived for the past 36 years. Steve was a wonderfully kind man to both strangers and friends alike and he enjoyed his retirement with family close as a special "PaPa" to his 9 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren all born and raised in Naples. He loved to play golf and fish in his spare time and never missed a chance socialize with friends and family, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him with his big smile and kind heart. He was the life of the party and liked by all that came across his path in life. Steve, Sonny, dad, "PaPa", we all will miss you and cherish our times together with you, rest in peace you are in a better place now. Steve is survived by his wife of (63) years Rita, his three children, Mark, Michael and Monica, and his grandchildren Stephanie, Shane, Shelby, Stacy, Madison, Logan, Paridon, Landon, Dallas and his two great-grandchildren Maverick and Rocklyn. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St Peter the Apostle church in Naples on September 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avow Hospice Naples, FL. For online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019