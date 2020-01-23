|
Steven C. Chalfant
Muncie - Steven C. Chalfant, 60, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following a lengthy battle with ALS.
He was born on Thursday, August 13, 1959, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Clarence and Nancy Lou (Pratt) Chalfant. Steve was an Antique Dealer, focusing predominantly on Mid-Century Modern pieces. Previously, he worked as a certified nursing assistant. Steve enjoyed collecting antiques, restoring furniture, gardening, landscaping, the beach, Diana Ross, music, and creating specialty cocktails. He also loved animals dearly and was passionate about animal rescue and supporting ARF.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy Lou Chalfant, Muncie, Indiana; his partner, Thomas Doehring, Muncie, Indiana; four brothers, Mike Chalfant, Eaton, Indiana, Larry Chalfant, Ocala, Florida, Dave Chalfant, Muncie, Indiana, and Jeff (Cheryl) Kingsbury, Carmel, Indiana; sister, Cathy (Brian) Patrick, Zionsville, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A Memorial Service to honor Steve will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303, https://munciearf.com/ or to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter, 7202 East 87th Street, Suite 102, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46256, http://webin.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=IN_homepage.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020