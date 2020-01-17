|
|
Steven Mark Malik
Naples, Florida - Steven Mark Malik, 58, of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Formerly of Westland, MI, he had been a Naples resident since 1987. He was born at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan on March 19, 1961, the son of Emma (née Sell) and Stanley Malik, Jr.
Steve grew up on his family's farm in Westland and together with his four siblings helped grow fruits and vegetables that would later be sold at local farmer's markets. This environment instilled in Steve a strong family bond and work ethic that he would carry with him for the rest of his life. Steve graduated from Churchill High School in Livonia, MI in 1979. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1982 and served overseas in Germany as an MP. Upon his return to the states, Steve attended Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MI and graduated with an AA in Criminal Justice. He also served as an MP in the Michigan National Guard from 1985 to 1986.
Steve followed his dream of being in law enforcement and was hired by CCSO Sheriff Aubrey Rogers in 1987. He worked road patrol on Marco Island until transferring to be a Youth Relations Deputy in 1994. He worked at Gulfview and Pine Ridge Middle Schools, and Poinciana Elementary. Steve was honored as Officer of the Year during the Sunset Optimist Club's annual Youth Appreciation Week in 1998 for his work with the DARE and Junior Deputy Programs. He transferred to Bailiff in 2007 where he remained until retiring as a Sergeant in 2015 with over 28 years of dedicated service.
Steve was an avid reader and lover of military history. He enjoyed watching the History Channel and learning about the lives of the men and women of the Greatest Generation. He often gave history books away to friends and family as gifts. Steve enjoyed being outdoors and would regularly travel back to Michigan to hunt with his brothers and nephews. Steve's favorite time of year was anytime he could light off fireworks, as he essentially was a big kid at heart. He was also a famous prankster both at work and at home and loved to find ways to make friends and family laugh. His smile, silly jokes, pranks, Dollar Store gifts and gadgets, and kind, giving and loving nature will be deeply missed.
Steven is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Wende C. (née Thome) Malik; his beloved step-daughter, Bryce Osceola of Naples, FL; and his brothers and sister, Bob (Nancy) Malik of South Lyon, MI, Beth (Joe) Sammut of Naples, FL, Tim (Kim) Malik of Westland, MI and John (Angie) Malik of Grasslake, MI.; brother-in-law Matthew (Bea) Thome of San Diego, CA.; in-laws: Carl (Marlee) Thome of Naples, FL.; nephews: Mark (Staci) Malik, Matt (Kerri) Malik, Andrew Malik, and Troy Thome.; nieces: Christina (E.J.) Hanlon, Kim (Gio) Doriety, and Elise Thome.; Great-nephews: Chase Malik, Aiden Malik, Austin Malik.; Great-nieces: Anna Malik, Sadie Malik, and Caroline Hanlon. Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Emma Malik.
A Funeral service will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Visitation for family will be held at 4:00 p.m. and friends at 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association to support the search for a cure.
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020