Stuart Matz
Naples - Stuart Matz of Bonita Springs, Florida and Savannah, Georgia, passed away August 29, 2020. He was the loving life partner of Harriet Matz and the father of Michael (Ellen), Shari and Steven (Sue). Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 8, 1938, Stuart was the son of the late David and Hilda Matz and brother of a deceased sister, Elaine Skolnick. He proudly graduated from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and the University of Miami which he was endeared. Stuart was a valued asset with the US Army Corp of Engineers. Many benefited because of his part in creating a safer country and healthier drinking water. He always enjoyed partnering in the things he loved: dancing, fishing and tennis. He was actively involved in encouraging his children and others in competitive swimming and proudly had many winning moments. Stuart was a man of faith. His relationship with God was strengthened throughout his life and he leaves a legacy of family and faith.
He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Landon and Sophie. The burial was attended by family members and a minyan at Mount Judah, Ridgewood, NY on September 1, 2020, and by many throughout the country via Zoom. Remembrances may be sent in Stuart Matz's name to HDRF Hope for Depression Research Foundation 40 West 57th Street Suite #1440 New York, NY 10019 212.676.3200 www.hopefordepression.org/