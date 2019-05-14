Services
Sue Nan Milkey, 87 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. Formerly of Mount Kisco, NY she had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 30 years. Sue was born February 8, 1932 in New Haven, CT the daughter of the late William and Emma (Knapp) Heubisch.

She graduated from Stoneleigh-Burnham School in Greenfield, MA and Hood College in Frederick, MD before earning her Master's Degree in Education at the University of Massachusetts. Mrs. Milkey was an avid golfer and member of Mount Kisco Country Club and the Bonita Bay Club. There are many sweaters around from the needles of Sue Nan as she had a passion for sewing, knitting and quilting.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert E. Miley; loving sons, Peter D. Milkey of Mount Kisco, NY and Andrew L. Milkey of Peterborough, NH; and cherished granddaughter, Kendall H. Milkey of Peterborough, NH.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 14, 2019
