Susan Banks Wolff
Naples - Susan Banks Wolff, 72, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at home after a brief illness.
Born in Waterbury, CT she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Margaret Wolff.
Susan graduated from Marymount College and subsequently received her MBA from New Haven University prior to relocating to Naples, FL in 1980.
Susan was the VP/ Chief Information Officer at NCH Healthcare System and retired in 2011 after 22 years of dedicated service. Shortly after her retirement, Susan gave back to the Community by serving the IT Committee of the Moorings Park Board, served as a Board member for Senior Friendship Health Center and on the Home-Owners Association while she lived at Whispering Ridge.
She is survived by the love of her life Daniel Roach of Naples, FL her sisters Ellen Gambini and her husband Joseph of Wolcott, CT and Lucie Zembruski and her husband Victor of Naples, FL. She is also Survived by 4 nieces and nephews; Elizabeth Labbe of Bristol, CT, Steven Gambini of Waterbury, CT Christina(Tia) Zembruski-Herron of Seattle, WA, and Nicholas Zembruski of Parsippany, NJ and 6 grandnieces and nephews.
Susan lived life to the fullest and loved to spend time at the beach and travel with family and friends. She was a wonderful sister, loving aunt and a loyal friend to many.
A private cremation ceremony was previously held at Neptune Society - Fort Myers, FL.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Agnes Church in Naples, FL at the convenience of the family. All will be welcome to attend and celebrate Susan's life.
The family is grateful for condolences and request that donations be made to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019