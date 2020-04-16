Services
Susan (Odiorne) Cooney

Susan (Odiorne) Cooney Obituary
Susan (nee Odiorne) Cooney

Naples - Passed away peacefully at home in Naples, Fl at age 85 on April 15.

Susan was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Bottoms) Odiorne. She grew up in East Aurora, NY and was a graduate of the Park School of Buffalo and Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. She was preceded in death by her sister Mrs.Barbara (Lee) Metzger. Susan was an accomplished golfer and a past member of the Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario and Foxfire Country Club in Naples,Fl. She raised her family in North Buffalo and enjoyed summers at the family cottage in Crystal Beach,Ontario. Susan loved bike riding and beach walking and stopping to visit with friends along the way. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years E.Robert Cooney Jr. and her beloved daughters and son in laws Leslie (Marc) Sicurella, Lynn Cooney, and Susan (Robert) Ghirsig. She is the cherished grandmother of Ryan,Caitlin and Carolyn Sicurella and Chelsey Ghirsig. She also leaves behind her dear cat Puddy. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date at St.Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Naples, Fl.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
