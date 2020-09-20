1/1
Susan Edith Walsh Mara
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Edith Walsh Mara

The family of Kenneth Mara sadly, announces the passing of Susan Edith Walsh Mara on Thursday September 03, 2020. She was born on May 03, 1953 in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of the late Edward S. and Leone (Smith) Walsh, and her wonderful Violet "Gram" Walsh.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Ken, daughter, Amanda Mara-Sconiers of DeFuniak Springs, FL, son, Michael Mara of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Two grandchildren Kennedy and Glen Sconiers of DeFuniak Springs, brother, Robert E. Walsh of Brandon, VT, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no services. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broadus-Raines Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family Mara.
May Gods loving kindness bring you peace and comfort to your family in the days ahead. Jeremiah 29:11
Sylvia Rivera
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved