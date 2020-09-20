Susan Edith Walsh Mara
The family of Kenneth Mara sadly, announces the passing of Susan Edith Walsh Mara on Thursday September 03, 2020. She was born on May 03, 1953 in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of the late Edward S. and Leone (Smith) Walsh, and her wonderful Violet "Gram" Walsh.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Ken, daughter, Amanda Mara-Sconiers of DeFuniak Springs, FL, son, Michael Mara of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Two grandchildren Kennedy and Glen Sconiers of DeFuniak Springs, brother, Robert E. Walsh of Brandon, VT, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be no services. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.