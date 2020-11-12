Susan M. Kritek
Bonita Springs - Susan Marie Kritek, 67, of Bonita Springs passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. She is predeceased by her father, William C Kritek, her mother, Camille A. (Klima) Kritek, and her brother, Thomas "Tom" Kritek.
Susan was born on August 7, 1953 in Cicero, IL. She grew up locally and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School in Westchester IL. She moved with her parents and younger sister, Pam, to Miami FL and then earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Barry University in Miami Shores FL. After receiving her post-graduate certification in Medical Technology, Susan held a position in her field at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami FL, where she worked for 30 years. She then relocated to Melbourne FL and worked at Holmes Regional Hospital until her retirement. Susan then moved to Bonita Springs where she lived for the next 10 years.
Susan "Susie", despite serious chronic medical conditions, faced her challenges in life with strength, courage, and grace. To quote Shakespeare, "…And though she be but little, she is fierce." Susie was kind and generous and an inspiration to all who knew her. Susie enjoyed spending her free time solving Sudoku and Crossword puzzles, knitting, shopping, and holidays, particularly those spent with family.
Susan is survived by her siblings William "Bill" and wife Shelley of OH, sister-in-law Barbara Kritek (widow of Tom) of FL, James "Jim" and wife Peg of IL, Nancy Plageman of FL, and Pamela "Pam" Seifert and husband Richard of PA. She is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews including her godchildren Shane and Stephanie, and 9 grand- nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
