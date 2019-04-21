Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Susan M. Pearl Obituary
Susan M. Pearl

Naples, FL

Susan Mercer Pearl, 70 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 13th, 2019.

Born February 15th, 1949 in Cincinnati Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Mercer and Helen Stall.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Michael Pearl and his wife Lisa Malone Pearl, and Barry Stephen Pearl and his wife Tara Lynn Pearl; four grandchildren, Zachary Edward Pearl, Riley Mercer Pearl, Jacob Michael Pearl and Olivia Lynn Pearl.

Susan has been reunited with her late son Stephen Edward Pearl.

In celebration of Susan's life, there will be a memorial

service Friday, April 26th @ 1:00 PM at the Fuller Funeral Home located at 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, Florida 34109.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
