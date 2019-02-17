|
Susan S. "Sue" White
Toledo, OH
Susan "Sue" Serrott White passed away October 7th, 2018 while traveling overseas with her husband of 52 years, James F. White Jr. A Celebration of Life for her will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-5 pm at Royal Poinciana Country Club, 1600 Solana Road, Naples, FL 34105. In addition to her husband, those left to honor her memory include her two children, James F. White, III and Carey White Gifford, their respective spouses, Kerri Gates White and Warren "Colby" C. Gifford, and six grandchildren, Libby (19) and Foster (17) White and Abby (18), Maggie (17), Lily (13) and Sophie (13) Gifford.
Friends and family are asked to consider a donation to the Sue S. White Memorial Fund at the Toledo Community Foundation (300 Madison Ave, Suite 1300, Toledo, OH 43604), or a charity/organization of the donor's choice.
Stories, memories and condolences are greatly appreciated. You may share them at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019