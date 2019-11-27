|
Susan Saum
Naples - Susan K Saum of Naples passed away November 25, 2019. The only child of Roy "Turk" Erickson and Mildred "Mick" Erickson (both deceased), she grew up in Rockford, IL. She moved to Naples, in 1970. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Saum, her boxer, Lil Jake and her two children, Michael Marsh (Andrea) and Michelle Marsh Birmingham (Matt). She adored her five grandchildren Brianna and Sean Marsh and Bonnie, Nolan and Timothy Birmingham. They were the light of her life and she surrounded herself with pictures of them and regaled people with stories of their adventures and accomplishments. She was a 34-year employee of the Collier County Sheriff's Department, only retiring when she received her terminal diagnosis in May. She was a 1998 graduate of Barry University, an accomplished sewer and an amazing cook. She had high expectations for herself and others. She had great personal dignity and a trust in God and his plan that was unwavering. She accepted her diagnosis and set about making sure that all her plans for the people in her life were coming to fruition. A memorial service will be held December 21, 2019, 11 AM at North Naples United Methodist Church in Naples. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Boxer Rescue, the Humane Society, or Avow Hospice. The Beachwood Cremation Society has been entrusted with cremation arrangements, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019