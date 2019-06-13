|
|
Suzanne N. Morrow Long
St. Louis - Suzanne Nicholas Morrow Long of St. Louis, Missouri and Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Sue was born in Springfield, Missouri on February 8, 1930 to Clemens and Lilla Nicholas. She is preceded in death by her beloved first husband John Morrow, her sister Nancy Bauman, her daughter Janet Loeb, her second husband Jim Long and her long time loving companion, Bob Beach. Sue is survived by her dear sister Jan Nelson (Roger), children; Nancy Morrow Harvey (Joe), David Morrow (Debbie), five grandchildren; Andrea Baker, Chad Morrow, Haley Lindquist, Jordan Morrow and Victoria Morrow as well as five great-grandchildren.
She was married to the love of her life, John Morrow on April 19, 1952. She was a stay at home mother who wallpapered, painted and sewed extensively while raising her three children in Webster Groves, Missouri. Together as a family, they enjoyed wilderness adventures, tennis, golf, water skiing, downhill skiing, boating, gardening and landscaping.
Sue was an amazing woman: creative, curious, energetic, and dedicated. She was a hard worker with an overactive mind, a woman of great faith who persevered during tough times. She was a terrific organizer of people, festivities, fund raisers and charities. She loved challenges and doing what other people said could not be done. Sue was passionate about traveling and found the most happiness in the awe of nature.
One of her favorite sayings was " I feel like I am putting beads on a string with no knot at the end". Her favorite job was critiquing products for a marketing company. Her favorite story was about Napoleons' Idiot, who turned out not to be an idiot at all, but had Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Disorder, Mild Cognitive Impairment and was Obsessive Compulsive. All of which Sue has struggled with all of her life, often referring to them as "hidden handicaps."
Sue co-founded a MADD Chapter after her daughter Janet Morrow Loeb was killed on November 25, 1982 by a chronic drunk driver. Her 9 years of work in this area gave her the opportunity to make a tremendous di?erence in the lives of others. Networking at the local, state and national level with Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association, law enforcement, and David Lawrence Substance Abuse Advisory Board allowed her to have an impact on highway safety. She received the first Purple Heart Award in Collier County in 1980 for her work towards crime victim's rights.
Among her many community activities, she was a Board Member for the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, sat on the David Lawrence Substance Abuse Advisory, a Trustee for the Southwest Florida Archeologist Society, and the Chairman for the landscaping and Property Association at Moorings Park.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 13, 2019