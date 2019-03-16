Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Sydney Elaine (Hutchinson) Larcher

Sydney Elaine Larcher (Hutchinson)

Newark, OH

Sydney Elaine Larcher

(Hutchinson), 30, was taken from us on December 3, 2018 in Newark, OH.

Born and raised in Naples,

attending Naples Christian

Academy, East Naples Middle School, and Naples High School, where she played trumpet in the Golden Eagles Marching Band.

Sydney is survived by her son, Devon; her parents, Gregg and

Barbara Hutchinson; sister,

Candice Carraway; brother and sister-in-law, Geoff and Alexandra Hutchinson; and grandmother, Ida Gilb. She is loved and missed by her many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Sydney was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Maddie, and her husband, Jonny.

There will be a private interment at Naples Memorial

Gardens.

Please see www.hodgesnaplesmg.com to apply

condolences.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
