Sydney Murch Pond



Naples, FL



Sydney Murch Pond, age 84, passed away at Moorings Park in Naples, Florida on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1934, in South Haven, Michigan to Harold and Margaret Murch Pond. He grew up mainly in Evanston, Illinois, graduating from Evanston Township High School and Northwestern University with a degree in history. On December 30, 1960, he married Ann Hathaway and they had two children, George Rollin and Margaret Ann. Syd spent most of his working career as a business owner, selling medical supplies throughout the Chicagoland area for Zimmer Pond, a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb. Syd's special interests and hobbies included golfing, fishing, and traveling with his wife and family. He was active as a volunteer in all the communities he lived in and clubs or churches he belonged to, serving in various leadership roles. He is survived by his children, George (Jill) Pond and Meg Pond Louthan and his grandchildren, Alexander and Graham Louthan and Zoe and Sydney Pond.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at Bower Chapel in Moorings Park, 120 Moorings Park Drive, Naples. The family will greet friends directly following the service in the Library at the Moorings Park Clubhouse. Burial of ashes and reception will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Evanston, Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at https://main.acsevents.org/goto/megrunsfordad or mail a check made out to to Meg at 2455 W Ohio, #5W, Chicago, IL 60612. Meg will be running the 2019 Chicago Marathon in memory of her dad.