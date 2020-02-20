Services
St John's Episcopal Church
500 Park Shore Dr
Naples, FL 34103
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Park Shore Drive
Naples, FL
Naples, FL - Sylvia Helen Coppens (nee Scofield), passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020 in Naples, FL. Sylvia was predeceased by Thomas A. Coppens, her husband of 72 ½ years. Surviving are her children: Barbara Coppens, Cherry Hill NJ; John Coppens (Culest Bynum), Jeffersonville VT; Carole Coppens (Matthew Burt) Apalachin NY; Laura Coppens, Apalachin NY, Her grandchildren: Graham Burt, Endicott NY; Sean Coppens, Lake Worth FL; Isaac Coppens, Manchester TN, her dear niece Anne Agovino (Frank) Chesterfield MO, and nephew John Paul Rice Daytona Beach FL.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb 29th at 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Park Shore Drive, Naples followed by a reception at the Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to:

Humane Society Naples 370 Airport Pulling , Naples, FL 34104t for

ARC of Camden County 215 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009

YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County 80 Hawley St, Binghamton NY 13901

For online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
