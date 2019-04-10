Tammy Rose Shaw



Naples, FL



Tammy Rose Shaw, age 50, of Naples, FL died on Friday April 5, 2019 at Physicians Regional



Medical Center, Naples, FL. She was born to Carolyn (Zech) and Jerry Shaw on September 13, 1968 in Maryville, MO.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL. Reception to follow.



Tammy graduated in 1987 from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Shawnee, Kansas. She received her Special Education Teaching Certification from Kansas State University in 1991, continuing on to receive her Masters in Special Education and Behavior Disorder. Tammy worked over 25 years as a Special Needs Teacher impacting many lives. She worked in Kansas in the Leavenworth, Shawnee Mission, and Lawrence school districts before moving to Florida and taking on a position running the Phoenix Program for at risk youth. Tammy cared deeply for all "her" kids in the Phoenix program and worked very hard with hope their lives would be successful.



Tammy leaves behind two wonderful daughters of whom she was extremely proud, Phoebe and Chayse Roubison; a caring husband, James Roubison; mother, Carolyn Rankin (Henry) of Kansas City, MO; father, Jerry Shaw (Claudia) of Florham Park, NJ; and sister, Deanne Hockett (Scott) of Olathe, KS. She also leaves behind half-brothers, Matthew and Steven Shaw; step-daughter, Debby Roubison Yarbro and step-son, James Brian Roubison, whom she considered as her own; grandchilderen, Tahleina Martinez, Lura Yarbro, Ariella and Zarian Nolasco, James and Peyton Roubison. Tammy was also very fond and proud of her niece and



nephew, Bailey and Alex Hockett.



Despite her stubbornness she was a loving, giving and



caring person. The evidence is in the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that her family and friends feel from her passing.



If you would like to donate to Tammy's family in their time of need, you can do so at www.gofundme.com/tammyshaw. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary