Tara Jones (Sullivan)

Naples - Tara passed away unexpectedly on July 30 in Naples, Florida.

After attending the University of Toledo Tara worked for a number of years as a social worker.

A lifelong lover of

sports, many of her

friends were made on

the tennis courts and golf courses in Naples and Toledo.

Every room she entered she did so with a smile and they were contagious.

She is survived by her spouse, Willis Jones of Sylvania, OH/ Naples, FL; five children, Mark (Larry Lipper) Stephens, John (Stacey) Stephens, Mark Jones, Julie Lowery and Michael (Emily) Jones; her two brothers Dick (Carleen) Sullivan, Kevin (Lyn) Sullivan; her nine grandchildren Addison, Ashley, Colton, Ryan, Amanda, Jacob, Mikey, Jack and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilma and John Sullivan; her sister Colleen Honsberger (Sullivan). A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Melanoma Research Alliance.




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
