Tara Jones (Sullivan)
Naples - Tara passed away unexpectedly on July 30 in Naples, Florida.
After attending the University of Toledo Tara worked for a number of years as a social worker.
A lifelong lover of
sports, many of her
friends were made on
the tennis courts and golf courses in Naples and Toledo.
Every room she entered she did so with a smile and they were contagious.
She is survived by her spouse, Willis Jones of Sylvania, OH/ Naples, FL; five children, Mark (Larry Lipper) Stephens, John (Stacey) Stephens, Mark Jones, Julie Lowery and Michael (Emily) Jones; her two brothers Dick (Carleen) Sullivan, Kevin (Lyn) Sullivan; her nine grandchildren Addison, Ashley, Colton, Ryan, Amanda, Jacob, Mikey, Jack and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilma and John Sullivan; her sister Colleen Honsberger (Sullivan). A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Melanoma Research Alliance.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.