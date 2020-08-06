Tara Jones (Sullivan)



Naples - Tara passed away unexpectedly on July 30 in Naples, Florida.



After attending the University of Toledo Tara worked for a number of years as a social worker.



A lifelong lover of



sports, many of her



friends were made on



the tennis courts and golf courses in Naples and Toledo.



Every room she entered she did so with a smile and they were contagious.



She is survived by her spouse, Willis Jones of Sylvania, OH/ Naples, FL; five children, Mark (Larry Lipper) Stephens, John (Stacey) Stephens, Mark Jones, Julie Lowery and Michael (Emily) Jones; her two brothers Dick (Carleen) Sullivan, Kevin (Lyn) Sullivan; her nine grandchildren Addison, Ashley, Colton, Ryan, Amanda, Jacob, Mikey, Jack and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilma and John Sullivan; her sister Colleen Honsberger (Sullivan). A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Melanoma Research Alliance.









