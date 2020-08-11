1/1
Tebbs Shewmaker Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tebbs's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tebbs Shewmaker Moore

Naples - Tebbs S. Moore, 83, husband of Martha Jane Phillips Moore, retired Harrodsburg, KY, attorney and Adjutant General (retired) of the Kentucky National Guard, died Saturday. Other survivors: two children, James Hartford (Shauna) Moore and Elizabeth Anne Moore (Steve) Hammelrath, both of Cincinnati; three sisters; four grandchildren. Services 1 PM, with visit. 11 AM, Thursday, Harrodsburg Christian Church. Memorials suggested to the Harrodsburg Christian Church, 305 South Main St., Harrodsburg Kentucky 40330 or to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St, SW Rochester MN 55902 www.Gift-Of-Life.org. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Harrodsburg Christian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
01:00 PM
Harrodsburg Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
(859) 734-4317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ransdell Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved