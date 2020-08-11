Tebbs Shewmaker Moore
Naples - Tebbs S. Moore, 83, husband of Martha Jane Phillips Moore, retired Harrodsburg, KY, attorney and Adjutant General (retired) of the Kentucky National Guard, died Saturday. Other survivors: two children, James Hartford (Shauna) Moore and Elizabeth Anne Moore (Steve) Hammelrath, both of Cincinnati; three sisters; four grandchildren. Services 1 PM, with visit. 11 AM, Thursday, Harrodsburg Christian Church. Memorials suggested to the Harrodsburg Christian Church, 305 South Main St., Harrodsburg Kentucky 40330 or to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St, SW Rochester MN 55902 www.Gift-Of-Life.org
. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com