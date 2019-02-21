Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church
625-111th Avenue
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Konicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Peter Konicki


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ted Peter Konicki Obituary
Ted Peter Konicki

Naples, FL

Ted Peter Konicki, age 89, passed away peacefully at Naples Green Village Senior Center in Naples, FL, on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Manistee,

Michigan, to John and Rose. Ted graduated from Manistee

Catholic Central, and he went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. Ted worked as an accountant for Gerber Products Company in Fremont, Michigan, for 37 years. Ted's great loves were his family, golf, pets, and his garden. He retired to Naples, Florida, where he was an integral part of his grandchildren's lives for many years. He will be remembered for his strong faith, love of family, and sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Julia; daughter, Michele (Greg); grandchildren, Nicole and Michael; sister, Joanne (Louis); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; daughter, Susan; son, Teddy; brothers, Harry, Edwin, Donald, John; and sister, Alice. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint John the Evangelist

Catholic Church, 625-111th Avenue, Naples. Burial will

follow at a later date in Fremont, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to . Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.