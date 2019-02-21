|
Ted Peter Konicki
Ted Peter Konicki, age 89, passed away peacefully at Naples Green Village Senior Center in Naples, FL, on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Manistee,
Michigan, to John and Rose. Ted graduated from Manistee
Catholic Central, and he went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. Ted worked as an accountant for Gerber Products Company in Fremont, Michigan, for 37 years. Ted's great loves were his family, golf, pets, and his garden. He retired to Naples, Florida, where he was an integral part of his grandchildren's lives for many years. He will be remembered for his strong faith, love of family, and sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Julia; daughter, Michele (Greg); grandchildren, Nicole and Michael; sister, Joanne (Louis); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; daughter, Susan; son, Teddy; brothers, Harry, Edwin, Donald, John; and sister, Alice. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint John the Evangelist
follow at a later date in Fremont, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to . Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019