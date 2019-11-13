|
|
Ted W. Westgor
Naples - Ted W. Westgor, of Neenah, WI and Naples, FL, peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Naples, FL. He was born on November 9, 1944; son of the late John E. Westgor and Alberta "Waggie" Wagner. Ted was married to Kathryn A. Waters on November 19, 1966 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Menasha.
Raised in Neenah, Ted was a graduate of St. John's Military Academy, Delavan, WI, attended the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, and received his degree in Mortuary Science at Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Wheeling, IL. He then joined his father and mother in the family funeral business in 1973. Ted established the family's Menasha funeral home in 1998; he retired from funeral service in 2009. Ted always received considerable satisfaction by helping families in their greatest time of need for over 36 years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Neenah and Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast, Estero, FL. Ted was a member and Past President of the Neenah Rotary Club, where he and his family also hosted Rotary Youth Exchange Students on three separate occasions, served on the United Way Board and Valley VNA Board, a member of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, and served his communities in a multitude of other ways through volunteering. He received much joy from golfing, time spent in Door County on the family boat with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends in Neenah and Naples.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn, of Naples, FL; 2 adoring daughters: Sara Westgor and Elizabeth "Beni" Westgor, both of Neenah; his brother, John (Cindy) Westgor of Cedarburg and their two daughters: Heather Westgor, Grafton; and Andrea Westgor, Cedarburg. He is also survived by cousins and brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Patti Laemmrich of Neenah, Suzanne (Bill) Sund of Waupaca, Sharon Waters of White Lake, Jeanne (Bill) Craig of Raleigh, NC, Carl "Chip" (Barb) Waters of Menasha, Doug (Paula) Waters of WI and AZ, Colleen (Mike) Vindhurst of Appleton, Don (Colleen) Waters of Chippewa Falls, Julie (Dennis) Olmsted of Appleton; along with numerous nieces and nephews on his wife's side of the family; and many wonderful friends both in Neenah and Naples.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws Frank and Catherine Waters; a nephew, Scotty Laemmrich; brothers-in-law: Walter "Wally" Meyer, William "Billy" Waters, James "Jim" Waters, Bill Laemmrich as well as several close friends.
A visitation will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with special music and the chance to share about your experiences with Ted at 6:00 PM. On Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah, a visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will be establishing memorials for St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast, Avow Hospice of Naples and the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his private caregiver of the last 2 1/2 years, Enoc Augustine, who's love and compassion for Ted was evident until the very end. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Curtis Baltz and Dr. Thomas Mattio of Neenah, Dr. Elias Shaheen and Dr. Andrew Yin and staff, as well as the lovely staff of Avow Hospice of Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019