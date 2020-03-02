|
Teresa (Caico) Bandy
Pocasset, MA - BANDY, Teresa (Caico), 79, of Pocasset, MA, passed away at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA on February 10, 2020. She was born to the late Giuseppe and Rosaria Caico.
Teresa's family moved to the US in 1954 , and grew up in Mt Kisco, NY. She met Joseph Bandy in Virginia, and they were married on September 7, 1963.
During Teresa's last year, she was diagnosed with ALS. She is remembered as a wonderful and caring person. Teresa is survived by Joseph, her daughter Lisa Rooney (Bandy), her son Kevin Bandy, and two grandchildren.
Funeral Mass is held on March 14th 2020, at St. John of the Evangelist Parish, 326 Shore Rd. Pocasset, MA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Teresa's name to:
The ALS Association, MA Chapter
685 Canton Street, Ste 103, Norwood, MA 02062
http://webma.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=MA_homepage
Compassionate Care ALS
P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574
https://ccals.org/
