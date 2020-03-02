Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
St. John of the Evangelist Parish,
326 Shore Rd.
Pocasset, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Bandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa (Caico) Bandy

Add a Memory
Teresa (Caico) Bandy Obituary
Teresa (Caico) Bandy

Pocasset, MA - BANDY, Teresa (Caico), 79, of Pocasset, MA, passed away at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA on February 10, 2020. She was born to the late Giuseppe and Rosaria Caico.

Teresa's family moved to the US in 1954 , and grew up in Mt Kisco, NY. She met Joseph Bandy in Virginia, and they were married on September 7, 1963.

During Teresa's last year, she was diagnosed with ALS. She is remembered as a wonderful and caring person. Teresa is survived by Joseph, her daughter Lisa Rooney (Bandy), her son Kevin Bandy, and two grandchildren.

Funeral Mass is held on March 14th 2020, at St. John of the Evangelist Parish, 326 Shore Rd. Pocasset, MA. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Teresa's name to:

The ALS Association, MA Chapter

685 Canton Street, Ste 103, Norwood, MA 02062

http://webma.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=MA_homepage

Compassionate Care ALS

P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574

https://ccals.org/

For directions, online condolences, & to read the full obituary visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -