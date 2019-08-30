|
Teresa C. Heaney
Bonita Springs, FL - Teresa C. Heaney, a longtime resident of Bonita Springs FL and Rutherford NJ, died August 29, 2019 at Bayshore Memory Care in Naples FL.
Teresa was born in Jersey City NJ, September 14, 1925 to Charlotte and Joseph P. Whelan. She was the youngest of 13 children.
Teresa graduated from St. Dominic Academy in Jersey City where she was class valedictorian. She turned down a full college scholarship to work in the chemical industry in support of the war effort during World War II. She married William ("Bill") Heaney in 1947. She and Bill raised 5 children in Rutherford NJ. She was a devoted mother.
Teresa enjoyed chemistry and, at a time when few women worked, she went on to become an analytical chemist for SelRex, a division of Oxypetroleum in Nutley NJ. She retired in 1980.
Following her retirement, Teresa and Bill shuttled between homes in the Pennsylvania Pocono mountains, where she loved to watch the deer and bear, and Bonita Springs, FL, before finally settling fulltime in FL.
Teresa was dedicated to her Catholic faith, regularly attending St. Leo's church, and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, opera, Broadway musicals, volunteering at Naples Community Hospital, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She made the best apple pie. She was sweet, kind, caring, but also independent, strong willed and determined. She never uttered an unkind word, and was quick with a compliment, always finding the good in others.
Teresa is survived by her five children; John (Nancy), Kevin (Leila Moore), William (Marie), Mary Puopolo (David), and Kathleen (Kurt Schwinghammer), 8 grandchildren, Debbie Baker, Kelly Romero-Heaney, Shannon Puopolo, Gretchen Mininson, Jennifer Schleyer, Matthew Puopolo, Allison Chupalio, and Kate Moore Heaney, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, FL on August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Entombment will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in the memory of Teresa Heaney can be made to the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell Infirmary, Development Office, One Ryerson Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019