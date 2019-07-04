Services
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
7100 Airport road
Naples, FL
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
7100 Airport road
Naples, FL
Terpo Terezi


1928 - 2019
Terpo Terezi Obituary
Terpo Terezi

Naples - Terpo Terezi, 90 of Naples passed away on July 2, 2019, he was born on November 28, 1928 in Albania. He is survived by his children Irena Terezi (Pandeli Tenex), kostaq (Vilma) Terezi, Romeo (Adriana) Terezi, also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grand son all of Naples.

His funeral will be held in St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 7100 Airport road Naples Florida on Friday July 5th at 10:00 am, Trisagion prayers will start at 9:00am, interment will take place at the family lot in Naples Memorial Gardens 525 111th Avenue North Naples Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 4, 2019
