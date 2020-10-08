1/1
Terrance Arlan Havig
1938 - 2020
Terrance Arlan Havig

Naples, FL - Terrance Arlan Havig , M.D., passed away peacefully at home with his family on October 4, 2020 at the age of 81.

Terry was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on December 18, 1938, to Thor and Ruth Havig. The oldest of three children, he learned the value of hard work as a brick and stone mason starting at age 14 when he built a stone fireplace at a family lake cabin. He started his own masonry business and built fireplaces to pay his way through the University of North Dakota, and the University of Kansas Medical School. He completed his internship and surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic and remained a devout Mayo alumnus throughout his career. He served his country as a surgeon in the Air Force near the end of Viet Nam war, followed by a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at University of Kentucky.

A family trip to Naples in the summer of 1973 opened his eyes to the beauty of Southwest Florida. At the time he was one the few surgeons in Naples and served the community for over 30 years, caring for nearly 30,000 patients in his tenure as the only cardiothoracic surgeon in Naples until 1998. He was known by his colleagues as a skilled surgeon and compassionate physician, whose tireless drive to care for his patients was matched only by his love for the outdoors. He cherished the time he spent in the mountains of Colorado, Wyoming, and Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. One of his favorite times of the year was the fall when he returned to the Dakotas to pheasant hunt with his family and longtime friends, often joking that he literally spent over 2 years of his life in room 137 of the Aberdeen Ramkota hotel.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Joyce Bertelson. He is survived by his wife Amy Havig and their child Maquinn, as well as children Kelly Lipke (Jim), Michael Havig (Kim), Molly Havig, and Marc Havig and their mother Jeannette Havig, and his sister Ilene Havig. He told many he met how proud he was of his children: an accomplished swimmer, two doctors, an attorney, and a veterinarian. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Erik, Matthew, Andrew, and Anna Lipke, and Claire, Christopher, Katherine, and Jonathan Havig.

A service for Terry is planned for Monday, October 12, 2020, at 10 am at the Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Boulevard, Naples.

People wishing to honor Terry's lifelong commitment to cardiac care can make donations to the American Heart Association of Collier County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which he supported for years. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
