Terrance Joseph VanderHorst
Naples, FL
Terrance J. VanderHorst, age 67, died peacefully at home on Monday,
February 25, 2019. He was born the eldest of seven children to parents, Jerry and Janet, in Celina, Ohio.
Terry was a graduate of the University of Dayton and retired after a highly successful career as a senior executive in the insurance industry with Penn Global.
He had 5 sons, Andrew, Matthew, Michael, David and Christopher with his first wife Kathy. He leaves five beautiful grandchildren Grace, Zachary, Carley, Jocelyn and Amelia, who brought him bountiful amounts of joy.
Terry and Kristine VanderHorst married on May 7th, 2005. His best friend, Kris brought Terry an infinite amount of happiness in a finite period of time.
He will be missed but also remembered as a positive, warm and loving husband, father and grandfather. As he told us many times, he was a little bit better than perfect as usual.
Visitation at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Friday March 1, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. and Saturday March 2, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:30. A private committal service will take place at a later time.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019