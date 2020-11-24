Terri D. Collins
Naples - Terri Diane Collins (formerly Armbrust) was the 4th generation of her family to be born in Naples, FL, she was born on November 11th 1963. Terri attended Lely High School where she played in the marching band and graduated in 1981. Terri married Bill Collins in 1983, they celebrated their 37th anniversary September the 10th. Terri became a mother in 1987 to her daughter Katie then again in 1994 to her daughter Kellie. She was a loving, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. For many years Terri volunteered at New Hope Ministries in the nursery and hosting baby showers. In later years she also attended Naples Church of God and served there as a greeter. She loved to cook for her family and friends and always made sure you had eaten. She loved to dance, have fun and watch sunsets. She was generous and kind, to know her was to love her, she will always be missed. Terri is survived by her husband, Bill Collins; her daughter, Katie Collins; her daughter, Kellie Adenihun; son in-law, Tele Adenihun; sister, Julie Happney; and nephew, Noah Happney. A celebration of her life will be held at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109 on December the 8th at 5pm. For those who cannot attend we will live stream from the link provided on Fuller's website www.fullernaples.com
and you can also watch the picture slideshow there. Thank you all for your love and prayers.