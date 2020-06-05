Terry Lee Rensel
Naples - Terry Lee Rensel, 73 of Naples died June 2, 2020. He had been a resident of Naples since 2003 and was formerly of Toms River, NJ, and Anderson, IN. He was a veteran of the U S Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Upon moving to Naples, he worked for Naples Community Hospital for 17 years. Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia "Ginger Ambrose Rensel, two sons, Scott of Naples, and Brett of Tuckerton, NJ. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan and Elizabeth "Boo" and two brothers, David and Steve Brown. Private services will be held. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Naples - Terry Lee Rensel, 73 of Naples died June 2, 2020. He had been a resident of Naples since 2003 and was formerly of Toms River, NJ, and Anderson, IN. He was a veteran of the U S Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Upon moving to Naples, he worked for Naples Community Hospital for 17 years. Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia "Ginger Ambrose Rensel, two sons, Scott of Naples, and Brett of Tuckerton, NJ. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan and Elizabeth "Boo" and two brothers, David and Steve Brown. Private services will be held. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.