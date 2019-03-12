Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Terry McConnell
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Ave N
Naples, FL
Terry Lynn McConnell, 60, Naples, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2019. She was born in Naples, FL on July 18, 1958 to the late Billy "Jack" and Sue Evans.

Terry spent her life in Naples, enjoying the beaches and raising her family. Terry is survived by her loving husband of 27 plus years together, John McConnell; son, Jake (Staci) Metts; daughter, Janet (Jamie) Pierce; two sisters, Glenda (Steve) Bergel and Martha (Mark) Finger; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. Terry will be missed by so many and remembered for her sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers.

Graveside services will be held at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
