Testerville - But a small part of me wishes I looked like a pageant queen. A lot of us wish that; we wish that we could somehow possess the beauty and talent that would let us win at the losing game of being a woman. That's why pageants still exist. And that's why I'm here: to witness the enduring allure of a crown and a dress and a stage. But the fantasy is coming unraveled.
Before the blonde bob and the Fox News job, before that job went to hell, and before Carlson blew the whistle on the widespread sexual harassment at Fox News, she was crowned Miss America in 1989. Her win came the same year that the pageant rules changed to make talent 50 percent of the voting. Carlson, a violin prodigy and Stanford student, gave an energetic performance. Her interviews were so holy the judges called her the Sunday School teacher. When she was crowned Miss America, she cried while wearing a sparkly blue dress with silver accents. hh
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 25, 2020