Thaddeus J. "Ted" Janasik
Naples, Florida - Thaddeus J. "Ted" Janasik, 59, of Naples, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Formerly of Bay City, MI, he had been a Naples resident since 1980. He was born in Bay City on May 26, 1960, the son of Paul and Marlene (née Heska) Janasik.
Ted was a 1978 graduate of John Glenn High School in Bay City. Ted worked in maintenance and owned E & J Resail Marine for several years, but he was most proud of his 34 years of service to the Naples Yacht Club.
Ted spent his free time with his children helping out at BSA scouting events for Troop and Crew 2001 and as grillmaster and concession worker for Barron Collier Marching Band. He was so proud that he was the father of an Eagle Scout (Jon) and a Ranger (Emily).
He enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies over the years such as photography, collecting antiques, cooking, and many others. He shared his passion for horticulture with his son Jon and his love of anything with an engine with his daughter Emily.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Marie (née Lyons) Janasik; his beloved children, Jonathan (Andy) Janasik of Milwaukee, WI and Emily (Michael) Janasik of Naples, FL; his sisters and brother, Cindy (Ken) Makovics, David (Kim) Janasik, Cathy Janasik and Connie (Rodney) Bartkowiak; mother-in-law, Huguette Nelson; and brother-in-law, Sean (Mickey) Lyons. He also leaves Cordell and Karen Hamilton and their children, Ian and Alexandria as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ted loved his family and friends and never met a stranger.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Molly and Paul Janasik, and his grandparents.
The Janasiks would like to thank all of their family, friends, employers, and the staff at Avow Hospice for all their love, compassion, and support during these last two years.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
A service will take place in Bay City, MI at a later date and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Epilepsy Services SW Florida, 848 1st Ave. N, Naples, FL 34102 or Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation MBC-FOUND, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612, http://moffitt.org/giving.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019