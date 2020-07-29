Theodore A. Pastor
Theodore A. Pastor, 78, passed on July 24, 2020. He grew up and raised his family in Wayne, NJ. After serving in the Army Reserve, Ted opened and operated TPI, a machine shop in Hawthorne, NJ until he retired in 1999. Active in PAL, Ted served as a Trustee, coach and volunteer during the 1970s and 1980s, after playing on PAL's first baseball team in the 1950s. Ted moved to Countryside Golf & Country Club in Naples, FL in 2011. There, Ted golfed regularly and served as Treasurer for his community association, Country Manor, for nearly a decade. Ted is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loretta (Brugaletta) Pastor; three children, Sherilyn Pastor Orr and her husband Kevin Orr (Basking Ridge, NJ), Deanne Pastor Leyton and her husband Arnie Leyton (Naples, FL) and, Theodore A. Pastor, Jr. (Shirley, NY); and four grandchildren, Ryan Orr, Kaitlyn Orr, Theodore A. Pastor, III, and Bianca Pastor. See https://gcfuneralhome.com
