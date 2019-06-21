|
|
Theodorable Bradley "Ted" Forcht, 59, of Marco Island, FL died June 3, 2019. Ted graduated from Corbin High School, Corbin, KY and Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN. He was the manager of Key Insurance Agency in Williamsburg, KY for many years, a Vice President and Director of The Forcht Group of Kentucky, and member of the Board of Directors of Forcht Bank. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jennifer Brunette Forcht; his beloved daughter Kristen (Keith) Urbahn of Alexandria, VA; grandsons Benjamin and William Urbahn; his parents, Terry and Marion Forcht of Corbin, KY; mother-in-law, Vivian Brunette of Grayslake, IL; sisters, Laurie Shockley (Rodney) of Paris, KY; Brenda Beloin (Fred) of Marietta, GA and Deborah Warren (Mike) of Savannah, GA; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Brunette of Grayslake IL, Margaret Hercek (Joel) of Mondelein, IL and Paul Brunette (Alyssa) of Roundlake, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Ted enjoyed painting, politics, fishing, socializing with family and friends and was a cigar aficionado. He served on the City Councils of Williamsburg, KY and Marco Island, FL, was a member of the Board of Directors of the Art League of Marco Island, member of the Marco Island Rotary Club and a Grand Master of the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge. Ted would take every problem and solve it with a smile. He knew he could defeat anything that came at him. In the end it was his body, but not his soul that left us. He would have survived the apocalypse, but God didn't want him to be in pain anymore. From Heaven he will be watching over us and helping us in ways he could not on earth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Hemophilia Foundation, 1850 Taylor Ave., Suite #2, Louisville, KY 40213. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home on Marco Island.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 21, 2019