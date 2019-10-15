|
|
Theodore (Ted) Michael Monetta
Naples - Theodore (Ted) Michael Monetta, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Barrington Terrace, Naples, FL. Born in Pietragalla, Potenza, Italy, July 7, 1922, the first son of Michael Monetta and Carmela (Statuto) Monetta. His father immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in 1922 to Claremont, New Hampshire. Six years passed before Ted and his mother were able to receive passage to join him in 1928. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife of 65 years Joan (Jo) N. Monetta in 2014 and his brother Rocco C. Monetta in 2002.
He is survived by their three children: Michael S. Monetta and his wife Susan, Naples, FL, Joan M. Lefebvre and her husband Paul, Naples, FL, and Theodore C. Monetta and his wife Kelly, Rochester, NH. Papa leaves six grandchildren with priceless memories: Michael T. Monetta, Nicholas A. Monetta and his wife Haruka, Benjamin P. Lefebvre and his wife Lindsey, Mallory J. Gendron and her husband Jesse, Tony Monetta and Ashley Monetta and six great grandchildren: Ilee and August Monetta, Logan and Emily Lefebvre, Hattie and Nora Gendron as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH from 4-7pm on Sunday, October 20th. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, October 21st at St. Mary's Church with Father John Loughnane officiating. Interment immediately following at St. Mary's Union Cemetery, West Claremont, NH. Florida friends will have a celebration of life at a future date in November.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Stevens High School Alumni Association, 24 Opera House Square, Box 29, Claremont, NH 03743.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019